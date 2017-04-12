Middle Waves courts Iggy Pop to play Fort Wayne

“If they are willing to show me love in Fort Wayne, I’d go for free.” Iggy Pop

That statement was recently made by “The Godfather of Punk” during an interview with Austin City Limits, the long running PBS show. And for obvious reasons it got the attention of area music fans.

Yes, that’s Josh Homme of Queens of the Stone Age to the right of Iggy. Homme collaborated with Pop on his most recent release, “Post Pop Depression.”

So Middle Waves has launched a campaign to try and convince Iggy, who was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2010 as a member of The Stooges, to perform here.

If you’re not sure you know who Iggy is, it’s all but certain you’ve heard snippets of what could be considered his signature song, “Lust for Life” in various ad campaigns, etc.

So Middle Waves wants anyone who would like to see Iggy play Fort Wayne to send in videos of their best lip-syncing selfies of “Lust for Life” and then all of the submissions will be compiled into what’s being called, “one big, beautiful love letter to the man himself!”

Because as Middle Waves noted, “crazier things have certainly happened, right?”

Videos can be emailed to info@middlewaves.com or you can call (260) 437-1799.

