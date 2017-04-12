Meals on Wheels gets $13K donation from Bob Rohrman Subaru

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Bob Rohrman Subaru of Fort Wayne raised $13,000 through its “Share the Love” event which it donated to Meals on Wheels.

The donation comes at a time when federal funding is up in the air. If passed, President Trump’s budget would slash federal funds for the program that services more than 500 people in northeast Indiana.

“We have so much demand for this program, so anytime there’s a hint of anything happening to the budget that’s in place for it is particularly concerning because we don’t have enough money to begin with to feed all of the older individuals who are home bound and really do need meals,” Aging and In-Home Services CEO Connie Benton Wolfe said.

Benton Wolfe said the organization gets about $2 million a year for nutrition programs with a large portion going to Meals on Wheels.

“If we lost the funds for this program we would be in dire shape,” Benton Wolfe said.

With so many unknowns, the money from Bob Rohrman Subaru came at the perfect time. For every new car sold or leased from Black Friday through the beginning of the year Subaru donated $250 to the meal delivery program.

“When there’s talk of cutting funding that really means somebody is not going to get a meal and if we can help with that it just means there’s $13,000 of food for somebody that really needs it,” Bob Rohrman Subaru sales manager Dave Moser said.

With federal money up in the air, Benton Wolfe said it’s good to know the community supports the program.

“To have Subaru back us with their share the love campaign has made a huge difference in terms of being able to move people into the program who would otherwise have been on a waiting list for meals. It came at a perfect time and to get the local support really just means the world to us and to the people that we serve.”