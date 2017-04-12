Man arrested for impersonating excise officer at club

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A Fort Wayne man was arrested Tuesday after police said he impersonated an excise officer at a nightclub.

Montrel Davis, 22, of Fort Wayne, was arrested on a felony warrant for Impersonating a Public Servant. According to a release from Indiana State Excise Police, Davis showed a badge and said he was an excise officer to employees at Early Bird’s Ultra Lounge at 4201 N. Wells St.

Police said excise police were called around 1 a.m. April 2 about a man inside Early Bird’s claiming he was an excise police officer. Actual officers went to the nightclub and found Davis with a gold badge with the words “Security Enforcement Officer” emblazoned on it in his wallet, the release said.

Davis was reported employed by a private security company.

He was arrested then on an unrelated active warrant for resisting law enforcement. A warrant for Impersonating a Public Servant was issued for Davis Tuesday morning. Excise officers arrested him at his home around 1 p.m.