Indiana State bests Mastodons 8-2 in softball

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Fort Wayne softball team dropped its midweek contest to Indiana State 8-2.

Jessica Murray led the Mastodons on the day going 2 for 3 at the plate with an RBI. Lauren Watson added a hit, run and RBI.

The Sycamores scored three runs in the top of the first, all of which came with two outs. The ‘Dons answered with a run in the bottom half of the inning. Watson led off with a walk, stole second and went to third on a sacrifice bunt. Murray brought Watson home on an RBI single to right field.

ISU added a run in the third and another in the fourth before scoring three times in the sixth.

Fort Wayne scored in the bottom of the seventh as Caitlyn DeLong singled and then scored on a fielder’s choice from Watson.

Starting pitcher Bailey Benefiel suffered the loss, tossing four innings and allowing five runs, two earned, on five hits. Darby Shaw came on to pitch two innings of relief, surrendering three runs, two earned, on three hits. Elizabeth Snodgrass pitched the final inning without allowing a run.

Fort Wayne returns to Summit League play at South Dakota State on Saturday, April 15, for a doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m. ET.