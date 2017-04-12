Four Snider seniors sign to play in college

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Jordan Gorman, Emily Smith, Alex Bowers, and Marcus Rogers all put pen to paper Wednesday morning in Snider’s Black and Good Room to sign to play college sports.

Jordan Gorman—basketball—Wright State University-Lake

Emily Smith—Soccer—IU East

Alex Bowers—Swimming—Franklin College

Marcus Rogers—Golf—Southwest Tech (Wisconsin)

Snider senior Kyla Covington has also signed to play basketball at Roberts Wesleyan (Rochester, NY) but did not participate in the signing ceremony Wednesday morning.