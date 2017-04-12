Fort Wayne family wins contest bringing national home improvement show to town

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Today’s Homeowner airs in almost every TV market in the country. But Wednesday, they filmed in Fort Wayne. It was a video of Robbie Sondag reading his honey-do-list that brought the crew to town. Robbie and his wife Joy entered a contest to get them to do work on their house. “I just started thinking all the sudden oh now I’ve got to clean my house, it’s going to be on national TV. But I was excited,” Joy Sondag said.

The home improvement show that airs in 92 percent of the U.S. decided out of the almost 7,000 submissions, the Sondag’s were it. “We had some very energetic homeowners here. People that didn’t know a lot about home improvement but really wanted to learn. That’s our perfect type of contestant,” Lipford said.

Danny, along with his daughter and co-host Chelsea, helped the Sondags repair little things around the house- an award of $1,000. “It was the kind of things you never really take care of unless you’re going to put the house on the market and we’re not planning on putting the house on the market so they’re never really going to get done.”

All in perfect timing for spring cleaning. And it’s not every day you have a national television crew at your house. “We’re really glad to be here in Fort Wayne and the people have been so nice to us and accommodating and we’re having a lot of fun,” Lipford said.

The Sondags will all be watching when the episode airs, if they aren’t too famous by then. “It’ll be fun. Yeah, we’ll be signing autographs and that type of thing.”

This episode should air coming up this summer. Today’s Homeowner with Danny Lipford airs on WANE-TV Saturday mornings at 5.

