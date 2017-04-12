Former Iranian President seeks new term

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s former President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad has filed to run in the country’s May presidential election, contradicting a recommendation from the nation’s Supreme Leader to stay out of the race. Associated Press journalists watched as stunned election officials processed Ahmadinejad’s paperwork on Wednesday. Many hard-liners in Iran seek a tough-talking candidate to rally around who can stand up to U.S. President Donald Trump.

