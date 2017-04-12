Family of strip club shooting victim question club security

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- The family of a man fatally shot inside a Fort Wayne strip club is asking some tough questions about security. According to police, 22-year-old Marcus Rogan was found dead inside Bleu Diamond early Sunday morning. Rogan’s older sister, Zikesha Rogan, is asking how.

Zikesha Rogan said she rushed to the Bleu Diamond Strip Club after recieving a call that her brother and cousins had been shot. Police said Marcus was found dead inside the club. Three other people were injured in the shooting. However, Zikesha said her brother was there with 4 other people.

“When I arrived to the scene my brother was already gone,” she said. “My brother is dead, two of my cousins shot and two of his friends suffering from gunshot wounds.”

Zikesha is questioning how this could have happened. How did the shooter make it inside that club with a gun in the first place? The club’s owner told Newschannel 15 there is security on site and also metal detectors. The was uncertain how the shooter got a gun inside. Rogan said the club should have done more.

“He should not have been in that strip club with a gun,” she said. “Because his intentions from the beginning were not good. The owner did not do his job and security did not do their job.”

Police released grainy surveillance picture of a possible suspect hoping someone can identify him. Still, no arrests have been made.

“We’re talking about a strip club where there were over a 100 people there an no one has stepped forward,” she said. “That’s just unbelievable.”

What’s also frustrating is how the club is still able to stay open, said Rogan.

“I think it’s a disgrace that they even have the audacity to even want to open the club back up,” she said. “Even after all the citations they have gotten. I think the club should be closed down.”

Rogan said there is another tragedy in this shooting. She said Marcus has a daughter, who’s mother was also a homicide victim. This shooting leaves the toddler without both parents. 20-year-old Joedasia Hunter was gunned down in her car near the 300 block of East Esmond Street in 2015. That homicide remains unsolved.

Newschannel 15 reached out to the club again Wednesday night to ask if they were able to determine how the man was able to get through security with a gun. No one could be reached for comment.