Driver arrested after 113 mph chase

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A man who police said stole a car from a mother at a gas station reportedly took police on a multi-county high-speed chase Monday that reached speeds above 100 mph.

Just after 9 p.m. Monday, police in Fulton County were called about a stolen vehicle taken from the Speedway Gas Station in Rochester. Police said as the suspect was stealing the vehicle, he drug its owner as she was pulling her 5-year-old child from the car.

Moments later, an Indiana State Police trooper spotted the white 2010 Buick Lacrosse traveling speeding down U.S. 31 in excess of 100 mph, according to a news release. The trooper caught up to the vehicle and tried to pull it over but the Buick sped on to Miami County at speeds up to 113 mph, police said.

Another trooper joined the chase around S.R. 16. At that point, the Buick pulled over and its driver – 40-year-old Michael V. Rosa of Indianapolis – was taken into custody.

Rosa faces charges in Miami County of Resisting Law Enforcement, Operating While Intoxicated/ Prior, Intimidation against Public Official, Battery by Bodily Waste, and Possession of a Stolen Vehicle – all felonies, along with misdemeanor charges of Operating While Intoxicated, Possession of Marijuana, and Reckless Driving.

He faces charges in Fulton County of felony Criminal Confinement, Robbery, and Auto Theft, along with a misdemeanor charge of Criminal Recklessness.

Police said Rosa was “very combative” while in custody, and threatened to kill officers and spit on them.