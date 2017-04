INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – Dorothy Mengering, the mother of former Late Show host David Letterman, has died, according to multiple reports.

A publicist for Letterman confirmed her death and a former Late Show producer tweeted the news Tuesday night.

So sorry to hear about Dave's mom Dorothy. She was 95! Definitely went the distance. — Barbara Gaines (@barbara_gaines1) April 12, 2017

Mengering made frequent appearances on Letterman’s showing – often times appearing from her Carmel home.

Mengering was 95-years-old.