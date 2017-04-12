Cubs complete sweep of TinCaps despite big game for Ona

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The South Bend Cubs (Chicago Cubs) scored three eighth-inning runs and held off the TinCaps to win 4-2 at Parkview Field on Wednesday. Right fielder Jorge Oña picked up two hits and an RBI in the game.

Although the TinCaps (2-5) brought the winning run to the plate during the bottom of the ninth, back-to-back strikeouts ended the hopeful rally.

Earlier in the inning, first baseman Brad Zunica and catcher Webster Rivas smacked consecutive doubles. Rivas’ two-bagger scored Rod Boykin, who pinch-ran for Zunica.

TinCaps starter Jesse Scholtens ceded just three hits and one run during his 5.1 frames, striking out six batters. The 23-year-old lifted his Midwest League-leading total to 17 strikeouts in two games.

Oña opened the scoring for Fort Wayne in the first inning, plating shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. with a single. Scholtens kept South Bend (4-3) off the board until the sixth, when Wladimir Galindo hit an RBI single.

The Cubs took a 4-1 lead during the eighth behind an RBI single from Chris Pieters and two-run triple by Kevonte Mitchell. The late outburst put Duncan Robinson in position for the victory, and Wyatt Short (S, 1) closed out the game for South Bend

TinCaps reliever Mark Zimmerman (L) allowed three runs in two innings.

Fort Wayne now travels to Bowling Green for a three-game series starting Thursday night.

Next Game

Thursday, April 13 at Bowling Green Hot Rods (7:35 p.m.)

o TinCaps Probable Starter: LHP Logan Allen

o Hot Rods Probable Starter: LHP Brock Burke

Listen: ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM /TinCapsRadio.com / TuneIn Radio app