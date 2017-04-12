Car Stuck on Steps to Headwaters Park

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)-A car was left at the entrance way to Headwaters Park like this early Wednesday morning.

Police say a woman was behind the wheel and entered the pathway off Calhoun and drove around the pavilion before trying to exit down the steps.

That’s when they say her car became stuck and she left on foot for the jail just down the street on the 400 block of Calhoun.

According to police, she said she admitted to driving while impaired and said she “was going to get caught anyway”.

No word on her identity or if she will face charges.