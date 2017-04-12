BeBalanced to open first Indiana weight loss location in Fort Wayne

The following information was provided by BeBalanced Hormone Weight Loss Centers

FORT WAYNE, In. (Apr. 10, 2017) –BeBalanced Hormone Weight Loss Centers, headquartered in Lancaster, PA, will open its first Indiana location in Fort Wayne, with a soft opening on April 15.

BeBalanced helps women who are facing hormone imbalances through natural therapies that allow better sleep, improved mood, significant weight loss, and more.

BeBalanced Founder Dawn Cutillo, author of The Hormone “Shift”, has more than 28 years’ experience working with women, helping them to become the best versions of themselves, by naturally balancing the three core hormones: progesterone, estrogen and cortisol. The proprietary Becoming Balanced program gives women the tools to lose stubborn fat quickly, while simultaneously resolving other hormone-related symptoms with mood, sleep and energy. Clients experience dramatic transformation not only in the mirror, but also through overall physical well-being and mental clarity.

At BeBalanced, women are educated on how daily stressors build up and often come from unexpected sources largely outside of an individual’s control. The company’s approach utilizes “Natural Hormone Balancing”—pioneered as an alternative, non-medical approach to balancing sex and stress hormones while giving the body the building blocks to create necessary hormones naturally and risk free.

The company’s Fort Wayne location will be spearheaded by local resident, Amber Quinn. Quinn, a “mom-preneur” who has had several successful businesses, has been a participant in the program through the original office in Lancaster, PA. She has seen tremendous success, which is why she opened her own center.

“Natural Hormone Balancing has drastically changed my life for the better, and I want to educate women on how it can do the same for them,” said Amber Quinn, owner of the Fort Wayne BeBalanced location. “As a therapist focused on helping individuals battling eating disorders, the BeBalanced programs have helped many of my clients with fighting cravings and addictions while creating a positive mindset for their future. I’ve also witnessed amazing improvements with many clients battling depression and anxiety.”

The BeBalanced center will be open to the public on April 15 with a grand opening celebration to take place in May. The center will be located at 6167 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 and will be open Monday and Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., and Thursday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. For more information on BeBalanced, visit http://www.bebalancedcenters.com or contact Amber Quinn at amber.quinn@bebalancedcenters.com .