1 of 2 suspects in armed home robbery arrested

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) Police in Kosciusko County have arrested one of the two suspects in an armed robbery at a North Webster home Tuesday.

The Kosciusko County S.W.A.T. team and sheriff’s deputies arrested 30-year-old Daniel Joseph Edgar of Topeka was arrested just after 4 p.m. inside a North Webster mobile home. Edgar faces a single felony charge of robbery with a deadly weapon.

Police believe Edgar and another man – 19-year-old Jesse James Roberson of North Webster – committed an armed robbery Tuesday at a home at 8915 East C.R. 500 North in North Webster. The sheriff’s department said information gathered during the investigation led them to Edgar, and detectives found items during his arrest that were from the home.

Police are still searching for Roberson. Roberson was described as as 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 135 pounds, with brown hair, blue eyes. Police said he is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Roberson has been known to frequent Elkhart and Noble County, and the northeast portion of Kosciusko County.

Anyone with any information on Roberson’s whereabouts is asked to call the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department 24 hour TIP line at 574-372-2494, Michiana Crimestoppers at 1-800-342-STOP, or your local law enforcement agency.