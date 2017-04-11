Teen sentenced for weed deal killing, robbery

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Fort Wayne teenager who shot a man to death in the parking lot of an apartment complex over a bad marijuana deal was sentenced Tuesday.

Kevin Hamilton was senteced in Allen Superior Court to 74 years for murder and robbery related to the death of 18–year-old Brian Quintana in August 2016 in the parking lot of Woodbridge Apartments. A jury found Hamilton guilty of the counts last month.

According to details from court documents, Hamilton and another juvenile, identified only as D.Y., had gone to the complex to meet Quintana to buy marijuana. Beforehand, D.Y. told Hamilton to bring a gun because Quintana had shorted him in past deals.

At the apartment complex, the three got into a car together. At some point, D.Y. and Quintana began to fight in the front seat, the affidavit said. At that point, D.Y. told Hamilton to shoot Quintana, the affidavit said.

Hamilton then opened fire and Hamilton and D.Y. fled. Police and medics found Quintana in the lot. He would die from his injuries at a local hospital later.

D.Y. was not charged due to “insufficient evidence,” according to the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office.