Teen admits to hit-skip crash that killed bicyclist

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A Decatur teen has admitted to a hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist Halloween night.

Aaron Daniel Moser, 19, agreed to a plea deal with Allen County Prosecutors that will convict him of Level 5 felony Leaving the Scene of an Accident.

Officers and medics were called there just before 8 p.m. Oct. 31 to the 13000 block of Hand Road on a report of a personal injury crash. When crews arrived on the scene, they found 24-year-old Nicholas James Mruk of Huntertown dead on the side of the road near a cornfield.

Moser was arrested days later after police received a tip from an Indiana State trooper who said a teacher at Adams Central High School believed one of his students – Moser – was involved in the crash. The teacher reportedly found Moser’s silver Chevrolet Impala with damage. When he asked Moser about it, the teenager said he had hit a deer.

According to investigators, the teacher has a background in bodywork and knew the damage was likely not from striking from a deer. From there, Moser’s teacher called the state trooper who passed the information to the Allen County Sheriff’s Department.

Officers had brought with them, pieces of the car they had collected earlier to confirm they had come from Moser’s vehicle, the affidavit said.

In an interview with Moser, he admitted that he had been driving “on a country road” in Allen County around the time of the crash and had been looking down at his cell phone, reading a text message when he struck something in the road. According to Moser, he stopped, got out of his vehicle, looked around and did not see anything.

He then got back into his vehicle and drove home, the affidavit said.

Moser told NewsChannel 15 after his arrest that he had “sympathy” for the Mruk family.

The deal includes a sentencing cap of no more than three years.