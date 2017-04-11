Tears for Fears to perform in Fort Wayne in May

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) International multi-platinum selling band Tears For Fears – the group behind hits “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” and “Shout” will perform at the Embassy Theatre on May 18.

Tickets are $49.50, $75 and $99.50 and go on sale Friday, April 14, at 10 a.m. Tickets are available at the Embassy box office, ticketmaster.com or by phone at 800.745-3000.

According to a press release from the Embassy Theatre, Tears For Fears has sold 30 million albums worldwide. Roland Orzabal [vocals, guitar, keyboards] and Curt Smith [vocals, bass, keyboards] are the artists responsible for the music which has been sampled by Kanye West, The Weeknd, David Guetta, Drake, and more, while getting covered by Lorde, Adam Lambert, Ally Brooke Hernandez, Gary Jules and Disturbed, to name a few.