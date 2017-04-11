Parent arrested for drunk driving with child in vehicle

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A Fort Wayne parent was arrested Saturday evening on allegations of driving drunk with a child in the vehicle.

Just after 7 p.m. Saturday, a LaGrange County Sheriff’s deputy pulled over a blue Honda minivan along C.R. 300 North in LaGrange County. The deputy suspected the driver – 37-year-old Jeony W. Robles – of being under the influence of alcohol – with a child in the vehicle, according to a report.

Robles failed two field sobriety tests and a certified chemical test result showed a blood alcohol content of .106, the report said. Robles was arrested on a felony charges of Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated with a Passenger under 18 and Neglect of a Dependent.