Officials investigating worker’s death at Indiana RV plant

MIDDLEBURY, Ind. (AP) — Authorities are investigating what led to the death of a worker at a northern Indiana recreational vehicle factory.

The Elkhart County coroner’s office says 54-year-old Ricky Schlaback of Howe died of blunt force injuries. He was fatally injured at the Winnebago Towables plant in Middlebury.

Schlaback’s son-in-law, Doug Smith, tells WNDU-TV that the family was told Schlaback was hit by a forklift on Thursday.

Middlebury Town Marshal Kevin Miller said his department and the state workplace safety agency were investigating what happened.

The company said in a statement it was deeply saddened by the death at the plant about 30 miles east of South Bend and was cooperating with investigators.

