NACS board member dies on vacation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Northwest Allen County Schools board member John Hilger died while vacationing with his wife in Europe over the district’s spring break.

John and Mary Hilger were aboard a docked cruise ship in Amsterdam April 2 when he suffered a heart attack, according to a YouCaring.com post. The post was made by five of Hilger’s daughters to raise funds for his medical expenses.

The district tweeted that Hilger ultimately died April 7.

The Journal Gazette reported that the school board began its regular meeting Monday night with a moment of silence to honor Hilger, who served on the board since 2010 after a four-year term from 2002 to 2006.

Please keep the family of NACS Board Member John Hilger in your prayers. Mr. Hilger passed away earlier today. — NWAllenCountySchools (@NWAllenSchoolFW) April 7, 2017

In addition to his service on the school board, Hilger served as a member of the Arcola Lion’s Club, board member of the Associated Churches of Fort Wayne, and president of the State Vegetable Board for Indiana, according to his biography on the Northwest Allen County Schools website.

Hilger’s current term expires in 2018. The district has not yet indicted how it will fill the vacancy.

John and Mary Hilger have six daughters. Funeral arrangements are pending.