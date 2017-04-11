Mad Ants rally to take game two, force decisive game three

PORTLAND, Maine (WANE) – With their backs against the wall the Mad Ants answered in big-time fashion, rallying from a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter to top Maine 111-110 in game two of their first round playoff series and force a decisive game three Wednesday night in Portland.

Trey McKinney-Jones nailed two free throws with 18.4 second left to give the Ants their first lead since the first quarter at 111-110. Maine’s Demetrius Jackson missed a floating jumper from the baseline at the end of regulation, sealing the win for the Ants.

Tyler Hansbrough tallied 27 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Mad Ants while McKinney-Jones added 23 points. Travis Leslie was huge off the bench with 18 key points for Fort Wayne.

The best-of-three first round playoff series is now tied 1-1. Maine beat the Mad Ants 110-106 in overtime in game one at War Memorial Coliseum last Tuesday.

Wednesday’s game three is set to tip at 7 p.m. at the Portland Expo Building.