Homestead’s Jack Ferguson commits to Colgate

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead sharp shooter Jack Ferguson has found a home in the Patriot League as the 6-foot-3 guard verbally committed to Colgate University on Tuesday, WANE-TV has confirmed.

Ferguson will be reunited with former Homestead teammate Dana Batt. Batt, a 6-foot-9 forward, just completed his sophomore season at Colgate.

A Division One program with a proud history, Colgate finished10-22 last season.

Ferguson, as first team all-SAC pick, averaged 18.7 points as a senior to go with 5.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 2.1 steals per game.

Homestead went 44-10 over the past two seasons.