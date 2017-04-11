Fort Wayne’s Amelia White looking to make name at national camp

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne’s Amelia White is looking to follow in the footsteps of fellow Summit City soccer stars DaMarcus Beasley and Sarah Killion and she’ll have a chance to impress later this month in Texas.

A forward, White is one of 50 players in the country invited to the United States U15 Girls National Team camp that runs April 22-28 in College Station.

“The most exciting part is probably the competitiveness between everyone and seeing how good the players are, the best players in the nation,” White told WANE-TV.

White is one of the youngest players invited and the only one from Indiana.

“My ultimate goal is to be on the women’s national team,” White says. “And this, if I make the top 25 and sustain that top 25 for my career, then that leads to the national team.”

It’s a path the 13-year old Woodside Middle School student has seen Killion blaze before her.

“it’s very inspirational to see a small-town player from Fort Wayne United being that succesful,” she says. “It’s very encouraging.”

“Amelia looks at Sarah and really idolizes her,” says White’s Fort Wayne United coach Amanda Ashley. “She always says she doesn’t want to be the next Sarah Killion, she wants to be the first Amelia White.”