First of four Free Fishing Days set for Saturday

The following information was provided by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources

Saturday, April 15, will be the first of four Free Fishing Days in Indiana in 2017.

On these days, Indiana residents can fish public waters without needing a fishing license or a trout stamp. Free Fishing Days are opportunities for families to learn to fish because adults don’t need a license.

Family Learn to Fish events will take place at Eagle Creek Park in Indianapolis from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and at Muscatatuck National Wildlife Refuge near Seymour from 9 a.m. to noon.

Families can fish for trout during special events at Columbia City’s Morsches Park from 9 to 10 a.m. and at Spring Mill State Park near Mitchell from 9 a.m. to noon.

More family fishing fun will happen at St. Patrick’s County Park near South Bend from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m; Pokagon State Park from 9 to 11 a.m.; Krannert Park in Indianapolis from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Salamonie Lake from 1 to 3 p.m.; and Prophetstown State Park from 2 to 3 p.m.

Richmond’s Middlefork Reservoir will host a youth event called “Hook a Kid Fishing” from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

And Prairie Creek Reservoir near Muncie will host its annual Ball State Fishing Day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Students can borrow fishing poles and bait at the park office when they show their Ball State ID.

People interested in attending a Free Fishing Day event should contact the host property in advance because some activities may require registration.

The other free fishing days for 2017 are May 20 and June 3-4.

For more info on Free Fishing Days, go to GoFishin.IN.gov.