Excise police cite strip club where deadly shooting happened

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Fort Wayne strip club where a hail of gunfire left one person dead and three others hurt early Sunday morning has been cited with multiple administrative violations by Indiana State Excise officers.

The Bleu Diamond Showclub at 9439 Lima Road on Monday was issued preliminary administrative violations for Allowing a Minor to Loiter, Consumption of Alcoholic Beverages when Times Unlawful, Failure to Clear Bar Service, Public Nuisance, and Failure to Maintain a High and Fine Reputation.

The citations come in the wake of a shooting just before 4 a.m. Sunday at the strip club that left 22-year-old Marcus Rogan of Fort Wayne dead and three others hurt. Officers arrived at the club to a rush of people fleeing, and inside, they found Rogan dead on the floor.

It’s not clear yet how the shooting unfolded. Detectives interviewed witnesses that were inside Bleu Diamond at the time of the shooting and also checked surveillance video.

A grainy surveillance photo of a possible suspect was released Monday. No arrests have been made.

Bleu Diamond has been the target of excise police before. In June 2016, the strip club was cited for Public Nuisance and Nudity in Exhibition or Professional Dancing after an undercover investigation led to the arrest of one their employees on prostitution charges. Two other employees were also issued summonses during that investigation for the misdemeanor charge of Public Nudity.