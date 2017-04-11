Education Secretary Betsy Devos to visit Van Wert

VAN WERT, Ohio (WANE) – U.S. Education Secretary Betsy Devos will visit a school in Van Wert on Apr. 20, according to a statement from the Department of Education.

Devos accepted an invitation from the American Federation of Teachers and its president, Randi Weingarten.

It’s not clear what school Devos will visit or how long she will stay.

“I look forward to visiting the students, parents and educators of Van Wert,” Devos said in a statement. “Every parent should be able to send their children to a school that meets their unique needs, and for many parents, that is a public school. I support and celebrate all great schools.”

Additional details have not been released by the Department of Education.