EACS Superintendent Dr. Kenneth Folks to retire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Dr. Kenneth Folks has announced plans to retire this summer.

In a letter to the East Allen County Schools Board of Trustees, Folks said, in part, that he’s “proud of the impact our Board and our staff has had on East Allen during my tenure. It has been a privilege to have had the opportunity to be part of the great accomplishments we have made over the past few years. I know you took a chance four years ago when you hired me, and I thank you for giving me the opportunity to be your superintendent. It has been a life-changing experience for me!”

His last day with the district will be June 30.

The Board hopes to name a new superintendent by mid-summer.