Council approves loan for Clyde Theatre renovations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Clyde Theatre on Bluffton Road is going to get a facelift. At a meeting Tuesday night, Fort Wayne City Council members unanimously approved a loan to renovate the building.

Even Keel Holdings asked for a $1 million dollar loan from the Legacy Fund. That fund has helped a number of other projects including the Riverfront Development and The Landing.

The Clyde Theatre has also received some funding through the Regional Cities Initiative.

Construction’s expected to start this year and be done by next year.