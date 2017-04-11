Car goes off I-69, driver critically hurt

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A woman was critically hurt in a crash on I-69 sometime before 12:30 Tuesday morning.

Police received a call about a damaged guardrail around 12:15 a.m. at the 313 mile marker, north of Coldwater Road. When officers got to the scene, they found a car at the bottom of a steep embankment, heavily damaged.

Police at the scene told NewsChannel 15 the driver was pulled from the car in critical condition.

It appeared the car made contact with the median wall before bouncing back across the lanes, into the guardrail.

Police considered whether heavy rain played into the crash.

No other cars were involved in the incident.

Traffic around the area was restricted as police investigated the crash.