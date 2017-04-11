Butler tops Fort Wayne 10-3 in non-conference action

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Four Mastodons finished with multiple hits but the Mastodons fell to Butler 10-3 in a non-conference baseball game at Mastodon Field on Tuesday (April 11).

The ‘Dons jumped out to a 2-0 lead with a run in each of the first two innings. Travis Upp singled in Brock Logan in the first. In the second, Jackson Boyce hit a solo home run to right field for his first round tripper of the season.

Butler responded with six runs in the third inning and they never surrendered the lead. Michael Hartnagel had three hits for the Bulldogs.

Jacob Dickson, Upp, Dylan Wilbert and Jake Weber each had two hits for the ‘Dons.

Quentin Miller earned the win for Butler. He is 1-2. Tanner McAninch suffered the loss for the ‘Dons. He is 0-1. Dru Sebastian and Josh Van Beek both threw a scoreless inning of relief. Damian Helm threw two scoreless innings.

Butler improves to 22-9. Fort Wayne falls to 6-24. The ‘Dons travel to North Dakota State this weekend for a Summit League series. First pitch on Friday (April 14) in Fargo is set for 7:30 p.m.