Basement fire damages northside home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A fire on the city’s northside caused damage to the basement of a home Tuesday morning. The Fort Wayne Dire Department responded at about 4 a.m. to the 2200 block of Northway Drive off of Auburn Road.

When they arrived, smoke was coming from the one story house and three people had escaped. Two dogs and a car were rescued by firefighters and are in good health. No one was hurt.

Crews had difficulty finding the fire which was in the basement. It took about 30 minutes to get it under control. Firefighters remained on scene for overhaul.

The home suffered moderate fire, water and smoke damage. The cause is under investigation.