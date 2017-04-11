Authorities: 7-year-old girl dies in Indiana ATV crash

MOUNT VERNON, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a 7-year-old girl has died following an ATV crash in southwestern Indiana.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says Emma Clark of Wadesville was a passenger on the ATV in Posey County on Monday when it rolled while turning around on an embankment. The DNR says she was taken to hospital in Evansville, where she was pronounced dead.

The child was seated between her 37-year-old mother and a 39-year-old woman who was driving the ATV. The DNR says all three weren’t wearing helmets.

The adults didn’t have life-threatening injuries. The death is under investigation.

