CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (WANE) – 4A no. 4 Carrol scored all of its runs in the first inning as the Chargers topped Churubusco 9-0 on Monday evening.

Jared Shirk of Carroll blasted a 2-run home run to give the Chargers a 3-0 lead in the first.

Langston Ginder, Hayden Jones, and Blake Castetter each had two hits to lead Carroll.