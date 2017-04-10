Trooper clocks Hellcat going nearly 160 mph on toll road

GARY, Ind. (WANE) An Indiana State Trooper sitting in a fully marked squad car on the Indiana Toll Road in northwest Indiana on Friday noticed a vehicle approaching from behind at a high rate of speed and when he activated his speed radar, the vehicle was clocked at 158 mph.

The trooper then clocked the car again, which turned out to be a 2014 Dodge Challenger Hellcat, and this time the radar read 151 mph. According to the trooper, the driver quickly slowed down as he passed the trooper’s car. This all took place just after 1:30 a.m.

After catching up with the Challenger, the driver, Christopher Garza, 30, of Chicago told the trooper he had recently purchased the car and wanted to show his two friends who were passeangers what the 707 horsepower could do. Garza said he knew he was going 160 mph and thought the Toll Road would be the safest place to drive that fast since there wasn’t any traffic.

impounded.

The trooper arrested Garza on a charge of reckless driving and his passengers were taken to a nearby hotel. The Hellcat was towed from the scene.