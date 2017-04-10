State to resurface stretches of SR 3, US 24

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) State highway crews will resurface stretches of both S.R. 3 and U.S. 24 in Allen County this week.

The Indiana Department of Transportation said Monday that S.R. 3, between Broken Oak Road and West Shoaff Road, and U.S. 24, between Manor Woods Parkway and County Line Road, in Allen County are scheduled to be resurfaced. The project will begin “on or after Monday” and is expected to be completed by early June, according to a release.

Motorists are cautioned to watch for lane restrictions in the areas.

Brooks Construction was awarded the the $3.9 million contract.