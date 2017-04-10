Sen. Donnelly tours GM’s Fort Wayne Assembly plant

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Sen. Joe Donnelly of Indiana toured Fort Wayne’s General Motors Assembly plant on Monday to see first hand the investment that GM has made to increase production.

Donnelly told NewsChannel 15 the construction happening at the GM plant is incredible. The Democrat met with leadership to look at the facility and discuss operations.

It was Donnelly’s first look at the $1.2 billion expansion of the facility since GM began it’s major expansion in 2015. He said he was impressed by the cutting edge technology, which will allow GM to produce the highest quality products worldwide.

“The UAW and the company is all leaning together as one, making sure that the growth continues,” said Donnelly. “I’m really impressed by the fact that this is the largest single investment that General Motors has made. And it’s not anywhere else. It’s right here in Fort Wayne.”

All told, the expansion will allow GM to employ more than 4,000 people at the plant.