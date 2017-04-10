Police: Indiana man drove around with overdose victim’s body

WINCHESTER, Ind. (AP) — Eastern Indiana police say a man drove around for up to 15 hours with the body a woman who had fatally overdosed.

Thirty-seven-year-old Ryan K. Fisher of Winchester faces preliminarily charges of reckless homicide and neglect of a dependent. He was being held without bond Monday at the Randolph County Jail.

The Star Press reports that police say Fisher told officers 34-year-old Angela Kay Moore overdosed April 4 while they were at a Randolph County pond.

A police report says Fisher told officers he knew the Union City woman was dead, but drove around all that night and the next day with her body in his back seat because he wasn’t sure what to do.

Police say Fisher brought the body to a hospital the evening after the overdose.

