Parents of Marcus Wolfe “ready to move on”

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The search for Marcus Wolfe ended at Larwill Lake. His parents said it’s been an unbearable eight, almost nine, months but they’re relieved to have some answers. Ever since July of 2016, life hasn’t been the same for Tammy and Larry Wolfe. “Day to day. It’s been the longest nine months of my life,” Tammy Wolfe said.

Their 19-year-old-son, who would now be 20, went missing. “It seemed like each day it got rougher not knowing,” Larry Wolfe said. “It’s been hitting me every day since he disappeared. In a way it’s a relief,” Tammy Wolfe said.

No one knew what happened and they still aren’t sure. But Saturday a search team found a body believed to be Marcus’ inside his car at the bottom of the lake. Larry is from Larwill but they said Marcus hadn’t visited in months. “We had no idea he would he be there. I’m just glad its all over. We can start moving on now,” Tammy said.

There had been talk of possible foul play but the Wolfes don’t believe it and aren’t worried. The coroner told NewsChannel 15 he was waiting on toxicology results but did say he doesn’t suspect injury or foul play. Prosecuting Attorney D.J. Sigler said they’re investigating any possibilities. “Rumors are just that. They’re rumors.”

As Larry and Tammy printed photos for Marcus’ funeral, they thanked the community for their support. They’ll take their son, who they described as loving and adventurous, back to a town that for a time he called home. “He grew up in Larwill and I guess he came back to Larwill.”

Marcus’ funeral is set for April 21st. His parents say they will celebrate his life then.