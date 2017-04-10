Notre Dame’s Colson coming back for senior season

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) – Notre Dame forward Bonzie Colson will return for his senior season with the men’s basketball team and not enter the NBA Draft.

Colson averaged team-highs with 17.8 points and 10.1 rebounds per game as a junior and was named first-team All-ACC. He was also named Associated Press third-team All-American and was a Karl Malone Trophy finalist for the top power forward in the nation.

Irish coach Mike Brey said in a statement that Colson has a chance to finish his career as one of the best in school history.

Notre Dame earned a No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament and lost to No. 4 West Virginia in the second round.

