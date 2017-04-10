Nonprofit plans to open special needs housing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- A local nonprofit is creating housing for people with developmental disabilities. The organization is called CASS housing and groundbreaking will begin soon on the first home.

“CASS” stands for customizable, affordable, sustainable, and safe living arrangements. It is a privately funded nonprofit that promotes independent living skills for special needs adults.

Several years ago, Indiana changed the way state funding is given people with developmental disorders. That means a parents would have to turn 80-years-old or die before their adult children could move into state-funded housing.

David Buuck, Founder and Executive Director of CASS Housing is changing that. For the Doty family this opportunity couldn’t have come at a better time.

Gloria Doty has been the caregiver for her daughter Kalisha for the last 33 years. Kalisha has Autism and Asperger syndrome, but she doesn’t stop her. Kalisha considers herself independent.

“I like to be on my own,” said Kalisha. “Just away from family and just be by myself.”

About 18 months ago that Gloria began to consider alternative housing options for her daughter.

“I guess I thought I was going to be immortal and live forever,” said Gloria. “So I didn’t look for a house for her.”

After coming to the realization that she was getting older and her daughter Kalisha was too, she linked up with David Buuck of CASS Housing.

“We talked about it a little bit and had some coffee we talked a little more,” she said. “I just thought this was the greatest thing since sliced bread.”

Tenants would pay $300 dollars a month for rent. Additionally, tenants would pay 1/3 of the steward’s utilities.

“A number of families that I’ve worked with wanted to created a proactive situation for their child,” said Buuck. “The CASS model allows family to do exactly that.”

The organization has a GoFundme campaign where it has raised thousands of dollars for the project. Buuck said it plans to open the first apartment complex for special needs families by the end of the year.

The complex will house three special needs tenants and a steward who would help them. Kalisha will be one of the first tenants. It’s something she is looking forward to.

“You can make your own choices, you can do whatever you want to do, and go places where you want to go,” said Kalisha.

There are 90 families on a waiting list, according to Buuck. If you would like to donate to the organization, click here.