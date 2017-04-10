Homestead’s McLaughin feels most comfortable with Purdue

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It was a big decision for Homestead’s Karissa McLaughlin – and even Biggie helped.

After a coaching change at Florida, the Spartans guard decommitted from the Gators and quickly found the place she wanted to continue her basketball career at closer to home. McLaughlin recently committed to Purdue and former Homestead star and currently Boilermakers forward Caleb Swanigan was excited to have her come to West Lafayette.

“I talked to him before I committed and he was like yeah this is the perfect place for you,” she said. Like McLaughin, Swanigan also led Homestead to a state title in his senior season with the Spartains. “He said you’re going to love it, it has everything that you need and knowing that I had him as a role model and a mentor for me to consider my options was great.”

She was considers Purdue, Indiana, Michigan as well as Florida but after making an unofficial visit to campus, McLaughlin knew where she wanted to go. The experience of the original recruiting process helped her understand her true priorities.

“I really wanted to stay closer to home. I’ve been recruited by Purdue since I was in 8th grade so I knew a lot about them,” McLaughlin said Monday. “I was really familiar with their coaching staff and the players that they recruit and because I was really familiar with them I knew it was going to be a special place for me to go to.”