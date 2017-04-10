Family members rescued from Indiana river after canoe flips

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say police and firefighters teamed up to rescue members of a family from an Indiana river after a canoe overturned.

Officers from the Noblesville and Westfield police departments responded Sunday after the canoe carrying four family members overturned in the White River in Noblesville, about 20 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

Noblesville police Sgt. Brad Purvis and Westfield police Officer Josh Harrell were the first to arrive and learned that two family members had already gotten out of the river. The officers found the other two clinging to a tree branch and rescued one.

The officers got the fourth person to a safer position on the tree. Noblesville firefighter Todd Watson got into the water with the officers and helped rescue her. All four family members are OK.

