Colts announce 2017 preseason schedule

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts today announced its 2017 preseason schedule. The dates and times for the preseason games have yet to be finalized.

The Colts will open the preseason with a Week 1 home contest against the Detroit Lions. Indianapolis and Detroit will compete for the 22nd overall time in the preseason dating back to 1964. The Colts hold a 13-7-1 preseason advantage over the Lions. In the last matchup, Indianapolis fell to Detroit by an 18-17 margin on August 29, 2009 at Ford Field.

In Week 2, Indianapolis will travel to Dallas to face the Cowboys. The contest will mark the 10th overall preseason meeting between the teams dating back to 1960, with the Colts holding a 5-4 advantage. The last time the teams faced each other in preseason play was on August 9, 2007 when Dallas defeated Indianapolis 23-10 at Texas Stadium.

The Colts will spend Week 3 on the road in Pittsburgh. Indianapolis is 11-10 overall in the preseason against the Steelers dating back to 1953. In the last matchup, the Colts were defeated by the Steelers 26-24 on August 19, 2012 at Heinz Field.

Indianapolis will close out the preseason at home against the Cincinnati Bengals. The two teams have met in the preseason every year since 2001 and traditionally in the finale. The Bengals lead the preseason series record at 16-9 dating back to 1985. The Colts won last year’s matchup in Cincinnati, 13-10.

2017 INDIANAPOLIS COLTS PRESEASON SCHEDULE

Date Opponent Time

Week 1 (Aug. 10-14) DETROIT TBD

Week 2 (Aug. 17-21) at Dallas TBD

Week 3 (Aug. 24-27) at Pittsburgh TBD

Week 4 (Aug. 31-Sept. 1) CINCINNATI TBD