Celina police searching for hotel robber

CELINA, Ohio (WANE) The Celina Police Department is looking for a man they believe robbed a Best Western Hotel Sunday afternoon.

Officers were called at around 4:15 p.m. to a reported armed robbery at 2020 Holiday Drive. A man showed a handgun to a clerk, grabbed her and demanded cash, police said. He walked away from the hotel with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police have identified the man as Clay Junod and consider him armed and dangerous. An extensive search of the area was conducted where officers believe Junod frequents. They have not located him.

Junod was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white t-shirt and black jacket. Police believe he has since changed his clothes.

Celina police ask that anyone with information about Junod to call 419-586-2345 or any local law enforcement agencies. They also ask that no one approach or attempt to apprehend Junod if he is seen.