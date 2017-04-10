Cazzola finishes fourth in ECHL Rookie of the Year race

PRINCETON, N.J. – The ECHL on Monday announced that Tyson Spink of the Toledo Walleye has been named CCM Rookie of the Year and the recipient of the John A. Daley Memorial Trophy.

The award is presented annually to the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition in the ECHL as determined in a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media members.. The trophy was named in honor of John A. Daley in 1997. Daley, who passed away in 1996, was one of the founding fathers of the ECHL, serving as general manger and minority owner of the Johnstown Chiefs from the inception of the team in 1988 until 1994.

Tylor Spink of Toledo finished second, followed by Wheeling’s Kevin Schulze, Mike Cazzola of Fort Wayne and Idaho’s Landon Bow.

The ECHL will announce the winner of the Coach of the Year and recipient of the John Brophy Award on Tuesday.

Spink, who was named to the ECHL All-Rookie Team last week, led ECHL rookies with 33 goals and nine game-winning goals while finishing third among rookies with 75 points. He was fourth among first-year players with 19 power-play points and was fifth with 42 assists, nine power-play goals and 190 shots on goal.

The 24-year-old spent the previous four seasons at Colgate University, recording 128 points (45g-83a) in 148 career games. He made his pro debut last season with the Walleye, picking up four points (2g-2a) in five games.

ECHL Rookie of the Year Winners

2016-17 Tyson Spink, Toledo Walleye

2015-16 Matt Willows, Florida Everblades

2014-15 Tyler Barnes, Toledo Walleye

2013-14 William Rapuzzi, Idaho Steelheads

2012-13 Ryan Zapolski, South Carolina Stingrays

2011-12 Dustin Gazley, Elmira Jackals

2010-11 Ben Street, Wheeling Nailers

2009-10 Justin Donati, Elmira Jackals

2008-09 Bryan Ewing, Wheeling Nailers

2007-08 David Desharnais, Cincinnati Cyclones

2006-07 Colton Fretter, Gwinnett Gladiators

2005-06 Alex Leavitt, Alaska Aces

2004-05 Joe Tenute, South Carolina Stingrays

2003-04 Kevin Doell, Gwinnett Gladiators

2002-03 Jason Jaffray, Roanoke Express

2001-02 Frederic Cloutier, Louisiana IceGators

2000-01 Scott Stirling, Trenton Titans

1999-00 Jan Lasak, Hampton Roads Admirals

1998-99 Maxime Gingras, Richmond Renegades

1997-98 Sean Venedam, Toledo Storm

1996-97 Dany Bousquet, Birmingham Bulls

1995-96 Keli Corpse, Wheeling Thunderbirds

1994-95 Kevin McKinnon, Erie Panthers

1993-94 Dan Gravelle, Greensboro Monarchs

1992-93 Joe Flanagan, Birmingham Bulls

1991-92 Darren Colbourne, Dayton Bombers

1990-91 Dan Gauthier, Knoxville Cherokees

1989-90 Bill McDougall, Erie Panthers

1988-89 Tom Sasso, Johnstown Chiefs