Car crashes into Walgreen’s, driver hospitalized

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) A driver was hospitalized midday Monday after crashing into a Walgreens store.

Police and medics were called just before noon Monday to the Walgreens at 907 Lincoln Highway West in New Haven on a report that a vehicle crashed into the building there. A tan-colored sedan jumped the curb and crashed into a brick column in front of the entrance to the store.

Officials at the scene said the driver of the was taken away in an ambulance for precautionary reasons in good condition.

The brick column was slightly damaged.

The cause of crash is unknown and under investigation, officials said. Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor, though.