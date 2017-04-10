Car crashes into Walgreen’s, driver hospitalized

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) A driver was hospitalized midday Monday after crashing into a Walgreens store.

A car crashed into the facade of the Walgreens at 907 Lincoln Highway West in New Haven on Monday, April 10, 2017.

Police and medics were called just before noon Monday to the Walgreens at 907 Lincoln Highway West in New Haven on a report that a vehicle crashed into the building there. A tan-colored sedan jumped the curb and crashed into a brick column in front of the entrance to the store.

Officials at the scene said the driver of the was taken away in an ambulance for precautionary reasons in good condition.

The brick column was slightly damaged.

The cause of crash is unknown and under investigation, officials said. Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor, though.

