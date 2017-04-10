Positively Fort Wayne: Animal Care and Control Volunteer

Related Coverage Positively Fort Wayne: Bridge of Grace Ministries

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne’s Animal Care and Control relies heavily on volunteers to keep the shelter going. One of those volunteers has a particular affinity for cats.

Joni Dick has volunteered at the shelter for seven years. She talked to News Channel 15’s Terra Brantley about her love for cats in the Positively Fort Wayne segment that airs every Monday morning on First News. The shelter has 175 volunteers but is looking for more. Check out the city of Fort Wayne’s website for information.