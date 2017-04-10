Accomplice in ‘execution-style’ triple murder sentenced

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The accomplice in the “execution-style” killings of three men in a home on Lewis Street more than a year ago has been sentenced.

Darrell L. McDaniel was sentenced to 20 years in prison and five years of probation for a single felony charge of robbery related to the Feb. 24, 2016, murders of 23-year-old Mohamedtaha Omar, 20-year-old Adam Mekki, and 17-year-old Muhannad Tairab inside a home at 808 East Lewis Street. McDaniel agreed to a plea deal last month that dropped three initial charges of murder.

Artavius Richards was sentenced to 190 years for the killings. McDaniel said he and Richards went to the house on Lewis Street to rob the men, but accidentally shot Mekki. Richards, then, killed the three.

The case drew international attention because the three victims were reportedly Muslims. Local police quickly dispelled that, and said the killings were not a hate crime but rather the end result of a robbery gone awry.

Richards and McDaniel were arrested in September 2016.