4/10 Inside The Zone – Komets Playoff Preview

Fort Wayne is making its fourth straight appearance in the Kelly Cup Playoffs while Quad City is in the postseason for the third consecutive season.

The Komets’ Mike Cazzola was tied for first among all ECHL rookies – and was tied for 11th overall in the league – with 76 points (30g-46a) in 67 games. In goal, Garrett Bartus was tied for eighth during the regular season with a 2.68 goals-against average while Pat Nagle appeared in 25 games posting a record of 15-3-4 with two shutouts, a 2.23 goals-against average and a save percentage of .916.

Quad City was led by Chris Francis (27g-33a) and Justin Kovacs (20g-40a) who each posted 60 points. Michael Parks paced the Mallards, and was third among ECHL rookies, with 29 goals. C.J. Motte, who represented Quad City at the 2017 ECHL All-Star Classic, was tied for sixth in the league with a .917 save percentage.

During the regular season, Fort Wayne went 8-2-2 against the Mallards while Quad City was 4-8-0 against the Komets. Kyle Thomas led Fort Wayne with six goals and Cazzola had a team-best 17 points (5g-12a). The Mallards were led by Sam Warning’s 10 points (3g-7a) while Kovacs and Parks sharing the team lead in the season series with four goals each.

Game 1 – Friday, April 14 at 8 p.m. ET at Fort Wayne

Game 2 – Saturday, April 15 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Fort Wayne

Game 3 – Wednesday, April 19 at 6:35 p.m. CT at Quad City

Game 4 – Friday, April 21 at 7:05 p.m. CT at Quad City

Game 5 – Saturday, April 22 at 7:05 p.m. CT at Quad City (If Necessary)

Game 6 – Monday, April 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Fort Wayne (If Necessary)

Game 7 – Wednesday, April 26 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Fort Wayne (If Necessary)