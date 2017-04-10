2 Indiana teens die after 3rd teen rear-ends their truck

MONTICELLO, Ind. (AP) — Police say two teenage boys died when a third teenager’s car rear-ended their pickup truck, sending it crashing into a tree in northern Indiana.

Seventeen-year-old Chaz Rodziewicz of Monticello and 16-year-old Dylan Mullis of Monon were pronounced dead at the scene of Sunday afternoon’s crash.

The White County Sheriff’s Office says the boys were northbound along Indiana 39 when a Jeep driven by 16-year-old Grace Dodson swerved into oncoming traffic and then back into northbound lanes, rear-ending the truck.

The impact pushed the truck into a tree, killing both boys. The crash remains under investigation.

The Journal and Courier reports (http://bit.ly/2oYR9QK ) the boys were students and baseball teammates at North White Senior High School.

A Monday night baseball game between the Monon school and Twin Lakes High School was postponed.

